Planet Futbol

Japan legend Kazuyoshi Miura signs new club deal on verge of turning 50

Associated Press
Associated Press
3 hours ago

TOKYO (AP) — One of the longest careers in soccer has been extended after 49-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura renewed his contract with second-division J-League club Yokohama FC on Wednesday.

Miura, who will turn 50 on Feb. 26, will enter his 32nd season this year.

Miura played in 20 league games last year and scored twice. On Aug. 7, he scored in a match against Cerezo Osaka to make him the J-League's oldest scorer at 49 years, 5 months, 12 days.

Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa early in his career, and represented Japan's national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals, but never played at the World Cup.

