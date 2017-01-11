Planet Futbol

Watch: Juventus takes lead in Coppa Italia on Paulo Dybala laser

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Paulo Dybala put Juventus on its way to the Coppa Italia quarterfinals with a blazing volley against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Dybala met Mario Manduzkic's bouncing header of set-up with a left-footed rocket, leaving goalkeeper Etrit Berisha helpless in the 22nd minute. Later in the half, Dybala returned the favor, setting up Mandzukic for Juventus's second. 

After a goal drought during the fall, Dybala has now scored in two straight games across all competitions.

Watch his thunderstrike below:

The winner of the match is slated to face the winner of AC Milan and Torino's round-of-16 matchup in the quarterfinals. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters