Paulo Dybala put Juventus on its way to the Coppa Italia quarterfinals with a blazing volley against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Dybala met Mario Manduzkic's bouncing header of set-up with a left-footed rocket, leaving goalkeeper Etrit Berisha helpless in the 22nd minute. Later in the half, Dybala returned the favor, setting up Mandzukic for Juventus's second.

After a goal drought during the fall, Dybala has now scored in two straight games across all competitions.

Watch his thunderstrike below:

Dybala 😍🔞 et quel travail de Mandzukic #JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/i9HzaAJKaa — Juventus Fr (@Juventus_Fr) January 11, 2017

The winner of the match is slated to face the winner of AC Milan and Torino's round-of-16 matchup in the quarterfinals.