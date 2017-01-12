The January transfer window is well underway in Europe, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz during the latest edition of transfer season:

Thursday, Jan. 12

• Dimitri Payet wants out of West Ham, but he won't be sold and will not play for the club until he changes his attitude, manager Slaven Bilic emphatically stated.

• Manchester United has reportedly rejected a £13 million bid from Lyon for out-of-favor forward Memphis Depay.

• Marouane Fellaini isn't going anywhere, with Manchester United exercising a one-year option that will prevent him from leaving for free this summer.

• Swansea City has confirmed the signing of Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven. The signing, which the Swans hope will help carry them out of the relegation zone, cost a reported £4 million.

• With Morgan Schneiderlin on the way in, Tom Cleverley is on the way out at Everton, joining Watford on loan for the rest of the season. The Hornets have an option to purchase Cleverley outright

• Arsenal has held onto a trio of Frenchmen, signing Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin to new deals.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

• Manchester United might only be sellers during the January window, with Jose Mourinho conceding that the club is unlikely to secure a transfer for in-demand Benfica defender Victor Lindelhof, among others, and despite a fresh link to Monaco youngster Tiemoue Bakayoko, Mourinho told Sport TV, "I think that in this winter market we will only sell and not buy–it is my feeling."

• After buying Morgan Schneiderlin for a deal that could cost as much as £24 million, Everton remains busy as a buyer, reportedly agreeing on a £10.4 million fee for Standard Liege and Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil.

• Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez says he prefers MLS over the Chinese Super League, though for a few years down the line. His main interest is staying put at Bayer Leverkusen, where he's under contract until 2018, despite reports that he'll be sold this summer.

• Bournemouth has expressed interest in taking John Terry on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, but the 36-year-old club captain will remain put at Stamford Bridge through the end of his contract, which expires this summer.

• Inter Milan has secured the services of Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta on a two-year loan, beating Juventus to the signature of the 22-year-old midfielder. The deal comes with a pre-agreed option to purchase.

• West Ham's young Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri is reportedly wanted by Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Las Palmas, Galatasaray and Gremio. He's currently on a season-long loan from Uruguay's Deportivo Maldonado.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

• Arsenal has officially signed 20-year-old left back Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier Hednesford Town. Bramall impressed on a trial prior to Christmas and will join the club's U-23s with an eye on development for the future.

• West Ham is interested in a loan move for Michy Batshuayi, the summer signing who has fallen out of favor with Antonio Conte at Chelsea. The Blues were reportedly hopeful of using Batshuayi as a makeweight in a deal with Swansea City for Fernando Llorente, but the Belgian prefers a move within London to West Ham.

• Real Madrid has loaned Norwegian prodigy Martin Odegaard to Heerenveen for 18 months, giving the 18-year-old a chance to play after being buried on the bench at the Bernabeu.

• Holger Badstuber has joined Schalke on loan from Bayern Munich for the rest of the season. The German defender was touted as a possibility for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, which is eyeing defensive reinforcements.

• Stevan Jovetic has joined Sevilla from Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season. It offers a new lease on life for Jovetic, who made just five substitute appearances and hasn't scored for Inter in Serie A play this season.

• Stoke City has bid for West Brom's want-away forward Saido Berahino, but it's reportedly less than a previous Stoke bid and Tottenham bid, both of which were turned down within the last 18 months.

• Jurgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho won't be leaving Liverpool despite links and reports of the Brazilian attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

• Mamadou Sakho is free to leave Liverpool, but the Reds will demand £20 million for him. Galatasaray, Sevilla and Southampton are reported to be interested in the out-of-favor defender.

Monday, Jan. 9

• U.S. international and Arsenal prospect Gedion Zelalem is reportedly nearing a move to Borussia Dortmund. Zelalem's contract with Arsenal expires this summer, and he has not been able to crack the first team under Arsene Wenger, save for some spot appearances in the last couple of years. Zelalem, 19, was born in Germany and spent time in a pair of German academies prior to moving to the Washington, D.C., area.

• Manchester City is reportedly not making overtures to sign Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, despite speculation being fueled when the Croatian was left out of the club's draw with Villarreal over the weekend.

• Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal depends on Arsene Wenger remaining with the club. Ozil is fully devoted to Wenger, who signed him, and the manager's contract expires this summer.

• Southampton's Jose Fonte will not play in the Saints' League Cup semifinal vs. Liverpool on Wednesday, fueling fire that he'll be off-loaded after handing in a transfer request. Manchester United is said to be interested.

• Olivier Giroud is close to signing a new deal with Arsenal. He still has 18 months left on his current deal with the Gunners.

• Bayer Leverkusen will reportedly look to sell Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez this summer, when he has a year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga club. The Mexican forward hasn't followed up last season's consistent goal-scoring explosion, as he hasn't scored since Oct. 1 and has just five goals in 15 matches. He scored 17 in 28 league games a season ago. Leverkusen has not received any offers for him in this window and isn't likely to sell him in January, according to The Guardian.

• Robert Lewandowski's agent says the Bayern Munich star has been the subject of a world-record €200 million transfer offer from an unnamed Chinese Super League club that would have paid him more than €40 million annually and made him the highest-paid player in the world. Lewandowski isn't interest in leaving Bayern, however, and is signed with the club through 2021.

• West Ham has reportedly given up on signing Jermain Defoe from Sunderland during the January window after having a £6 million offer rejected. West Ham was said to have told Sunderland to name its price, but the relegation-threatened side will evidently hold on to its top scorer, as manager David Moyes says Defoe is not for sale. In another move, West Ham has also reportedly had a £3 million offer for Hull's Robert Snodgrass rejected.