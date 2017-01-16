Planet Futbol

Juventus unveils its new club logo

SI.com Staff
Italian powerhouse Juventus will boast a brand new look beginning in the summer.

The five-time reigning Serie A champion revealed a new logo on Monday, straying far from the crest it currently wears to a simple "J" made up with two white stripes and a black background. The club explains its new look in the following statement:

"The new logo, which will be in use from July 2017, represents the very essence of Juventus: the distinctive stripes of the playing jersey, the Scudetto–the symbol of victory–and the iconic J for Juventus. These three elements make up the DNA of our club. The black and white stripes are the defining trait of the new visual identity and can be adapted to fit any setting. The Scudetto represents the club’s determination to strive for victory, now and forever. And finally, the J – that most distinctive of initials – occupies a special place in the heart of every fan ... The new logo brings these three elements together into a unique, universal symbol capable of representing not just a football club, but an identity, a sense of belonging, a philosophy. It is a logo for the modern age in that it conveys its message effectively on any physical or digital format. Most important of all, however, is the way the new logo boldly leaves behind the accepted wisdom of classic football badges to blaze its own trail."

The logo is the club's 10th since 1897. 

Juventus currently leads Serie A by a point over Roma, but it has a game in hand, as it goes for an unprecedented sixth consecutive Scudetto.

