Jeison Murillo put Inter Milan ahead of Bologna in their Coppa Italia round-of-16 bout in sensational fashion, connecting for a perfect bicycle kick on Tuesday.

Murillo timed his connection off of Joao Mario's corner kick to perfection, powering a right-footed overhead effort in for the 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute. Inter added to its lead six minutes later, with Rodrigo Palacio scoring off another Joao Mario assist, though Bologna pulled one back off a goal from Montreal Impact-bound Blerim Dzemaili just before halftime.

Watch Murillo's fantastic opener below:

Half of the Coppa Italia quarterfinals is already set, with a pair of high-profile matchups slated for the next round.

Napoli will host Fiorentina in one quarterfinal, while Juventus will play AC Milan in another.

The winner of Inter-Bologna will play either Lazio or Genoa in the next stage.