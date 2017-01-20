Steven Gerrard has returned to Liverpool.

The former club captain and icon has returned to Anfield in a management capacity, joining the club's academy as a full-time coach.

Gerrard won a Champions League title with Liverpool, and he made 710 appearances, scored 186 goals and won 10 trophies in all during his 17 years with the club. Now, he'll look to mold the next generation of Liverpool stars

"It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn't a decision based on emotion–it's about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool," Gerrard said on the club's official website. "I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organization."

Gerrard left Liverpool for the LA Galaxy, the only other club for which he played, in May 2015, spending a year and a half with the club. In 34 regular-season games, he had five goals and 14 assists, including 11 helpers in 2016.

Now 36, Gerrard will assume his new responsibilities in February while continuing to work on his coaching badges, Liverpool said in its announcement.

"This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development," Gerrard said.