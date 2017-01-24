Planet Futbol

Napoli ousts Fiorentina to reach Coppa Italia semifinals

Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli beat Fiorentina 1-0 to advance to the Italian Cup semifinals and extend its unbeaten streak in all competitions to 15 matches on Tuesday.

Jose Callejon used a header to redirect a powerful cross from captain Marek Hamsik and the ball bent back the fingers of goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu midway through the second half.

Following his 10th goal in all competitions, Callejon performed a celebratory dance.

"They play great football but we played very maturely and very seriously," he said. "Tactically, mentally, and in terms of suffering, we played a great match."

Napoli will next face either Juventus or AC Milan, who play on Wednesday in Turin. The Partenopei, which face Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout round, have not lost since falling to Juventus 2-1 on Oct. 29 in Serie A.

In the other half of the draw, it's Inter Milan vs. Lazio and Roma vs. Cesena.

Planet Futbol
The Weekend's Five Rs: Racism, Raheem, Real, Rebranding and Retirement

Napoli and Fiorentina entertained. Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina did well to stop an explosive effort from Federico Chiesa, Fiorentina's 19-year-old forward, early on.

Three minutes later, Napoli's newly signed forward, Leonardo Pavoletti, wasted a golden chance by shooting high.

And just before the half-hour mark, Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne hit the crossbar with a free kick.

Insigne was at it again in the 63rd but Tatarusanu made a difficult save near the corner of the goal frame on another free kick.

Both teams ended with 10 men.

Napoli's Elseid Hysaj picked up his second yellow in the 90th and Fiorentina's Maximiliano Olivera was shown his second yellow in added time.

Five-time champion Napoli last won the Cup in 2014.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters