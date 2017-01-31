U.S. international Gedion Zelalem is headed on loan from Arsenal to VVV Venlo in the Netherlands' second division for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Zelalem, who turned 20 last week, leaves the Gunners on loan for a second straight year after spending last season with Rangers FC in Scotland. The fight for playing time at the Emirates has forced Arsenal's hand to let Zelalem play elsewhere. The German-born midfielder has made just four appearances for the first team and is more of a fixture for the Arsenal Under-23 team. He has yet to earn a cap with the senior U.S. national team, but he was part of the 2015 U-20 World Cup team that reached the quarterfinals and the 2016 Olympic qualifying team that fell short of reaching Rio.

Venlo is currently fighting for promotion to the Eredivisie, leading the Eerste Divisie by four points.