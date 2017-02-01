Watch: Suarez, Messi score first-half golazos for Barcelona vs. Atletico
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi gave Barcelona an emphatic start to its Copa del Rey semifinal first leg vs. Atletico Madrid, scoring a pair of first-half wondergoals at the Estadio Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.
Suarez opened the scoring in the seventh minute, receiving a ball from Javier Mascherano just over the midfield line before turning on the jets. He split a pair of defenders by hitting a heavy ball forward for himself, regained possession and then beat goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya with the outside of his right foot to find the back of the net.
¡GOLAZO! @LuisSuarez9 se la inventa toda y pone a ganar al @FCBarcelona_es #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/p1tVpyHRkl— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 1, 2017
Messi made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a vicious strike of his own, firing a left-footed blast from outside the box into the far netting.
¡GOLAZO! Un zurdazo de lujo de Messi aumenta la ventaja del @FCBarcelona_es #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/j8tq3oh24N— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 1, 2017
Antoine Griezmann pulled one back in the second half for Atletico Madrid, heading home off the headed pass from Diego Godin on a well-worked set-piece routine to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.
¡GOOOOL! La cabeza de @AntoGriezmann aparece para recortar distancias para el @Atleti #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/UPRRXCPiVl— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) February 1, 2017
The second leg will be played next Tuesday at Camp Nou with the winner facing either Celta Vigo or Deportivo Alaves in the final.