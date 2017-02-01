Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi gave Barcelona an emphatic start to its Copa del Rey semifinal first leg vs. Atletico Madrid, scoring a pair of first-half wondergoals at the Estadio Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

Suarez opened the scoring in the seventh minute, receiving a ball from Javier Mascherano just over the midfield line before turning on the jets. He split a pair of defenders by hitting a heavy ball forward for himself, regained possession and then beat goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya with the outside of his right foot to find the back of the net.

Messi made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a vicious strike of his own, firing a left-footed blast from outside the box into the far netting.

Antoine Griezmann pulled one back in the second half for Atletico Madrid, heading home off the headed pass from Diego Godin on a well-worked set-piece routine to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.

The second leg will be played next Tuesday at Camp Nou with the winner facing either Celta Vigo or Deportivo Alaves in the final.