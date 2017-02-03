The U.S. men's national team returns to the field to close its annual winter training camp when it hosts Jamaica Friday night on the artificial turf at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee (7 p.m. ET, FS1, UniMas).

The game is Bruce Arena's last chance to assess his players in camp prior to their return to their clubs and before the USA's key World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama next month. A couple of players who started in the midfield vs. Serbia have departed camp, with Sacha Kljestan absent with his wife due to give birth and Jermaine Jones released to the LA Galaxy given that he is suspended for the qualifier against Honduras. With the duo out, Arena will have a chance to look at other potential options in the center of the field.

In addition to the midfield, there will be changes all over, including in the back where Luis Robles is slated to start, and center back Walker Zimmerman and left back Jorge Villafana are due for extended looks.

Stay tuned for lineups and highlights of key moments and goals from this friendly.

Here are the full rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna) Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

Jamaica

GOALKEEPERS: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Ryan Thompson (unattached)

DEFENDERS: Dwayne Ambusley (Montego Bay United), Sergio Campbell (unattached), Oniel Fisher (Seattle Sounders FC), Rosario Harriott (Harbour View), Kevon Lambert (Montego Bay United), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Damion Lowe (Tampa Bay Rowdies), Ladale Ritchie (Montego Bay United)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Binns (Portmore United), Omar Gordon (Montego Bay United), Ewan Grandison (Portmore United), Omar Holness (Real Salt Lake), Andrew Vanzie (Portmore United)

FORWARDS: Cory Burke (Bethlehem Steel), Jourdaine Fletcher (Montego Bay United), Shamar Nicolson (Boys' Town FC), Allan Ottey (Montego Bay United), Romario Williams (Atlanta United FC)