Top three goals of the week

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): A run from the halfway line left Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin in a tangle as the Chelsea winger helped extend the Blues’ lead at the top of the table.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus): The Colombian’s first goal of the season lit up the Derby D’Italia, as Juventus edged Inter Milan 1-0.

😱😱😱 Cuadrado with an absolute banger last night 💥 pic.twitter.com/ENXHUgQEM9 — The F2 (@TheF2) February 6, 2017

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund): For the assist as much as the header, this was a brilliant piece of skill from Ousmane Dembele to seal a win over RB Leipzig.

Tremendous work from Dembele to set up Dortmund's opener vs. RB Leipzig #Bundesliga (via @Foxsoccer) https://t.co/mmHtoRGxU8 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 4, 2017

Top three players of the week

Romelu Lukaku (Everton): Four goals for the Everton forward, who took advantage of some gifts from the Bournemouth defense in a crushing 6-3 win.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (FC Basel): A first-half hat trick for the FC Basel winger in the win over Lugano. He could be the next big summer sale for the Swiss leader.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City): The Brazilian teenager is currently keeping Sergio Aguero out of the City side, and his last-minute winner could yet prove vital in the race for top four.