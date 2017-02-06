Planet Futbol

Hazard, Cuadrado score weekend's best goals around Europe

Ben Lyttleton
an hour ago

Top three goals of the week

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): A run from the halfway line left Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin in a tangle as the Chelsea winger helped extend the Blues’ lead at the top of the table.

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus): The Colombian’s first goal of the season lit up the Derby D’Italia, as Juventus edged Inter Milan 1-0.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund): For the assist as much as the header, this was a brilliant piece of skill from Ousmane Dembele to seal a win over RB Leipzig.

Top three players of the week

Romelu Lukaku (Everton): Four goals for the Everton forward, who took advantage of some gifts from the Bournemouth defense in a crushing 6-3 win.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (FC Basel): A first-half hat trick for the FC Basel winger in the win over Lugano. He could be the next big summer sale for the Swiss leader.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City): The Brazilian teenager is currently keeping Sergio Aguero out of the City side, and his last-minute winner could yet prove vital in the race for top four. 

