Planet Futbol

Freddy Adu's trial with Portland ends without a contract

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
31 minutes ago

Freddy Adu's search for a new club will continue after a trial with the Portland Timbers did not result in a contract with the club.

The 27-year-old Adu, who spent two weeks with the Timbers in Arizona, did not join the team for the return trip to Portland, according to The Oregonian, and will have to go elsewhere to find his next club destination during what has turned out to be a whirlwind career. 

"Freddy is no longer with us," Timbers manager Caleb Porter, who previously coached Adu with the U.S. U-23 Olympic qualifying team, told reporters. "He had two weeks and we were up front and honest with him about where we're at. More than anything, you look at the depth, there's just not going to be a spot."

Adu was competing with the likes of Diego Valeri, Darlington Nagbe and new Designated Player signing Sebastian Blanco, among multiple others, for a place in Porter's attack. Adu was most recently with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in NASL in 2016, his 13th club in 13 seasons after D.C. United made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft.

The youngest player to score in MLS, Adu's career has taken him to Portuguese, Serbian, Finnish, Turkish, Brazilian, French and Greek leagues in addition a stints with D.C., Real Salt Lake, the Philadelphia Union and the Rowdies.

