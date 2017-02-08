Planet Futbol

Ndidi's extra-time golazo keeps Leicester alive after FA Cup replay win vs. Derby

Down
enlarge
Leicester City: From Premier League champions to relegation?
0:49 | Planet Futbol
Leicester City: From Premier League champions to relegation?
SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
11 minutes ago

Leicester City is fighting off relegation in the Premier League, on another upstart run in the Champions League and, thanks to Wilfried Ndidi, remains alive in the FA Cup. 

The 20-year-old winter signing's long-range blast in extra time gave Leicester City a 2-1 lead en route to an eventual 3-1 win over Derby County in their fourth-round replay, sending the Foxes to the round of 16.

Andy King had put Leicester, which was fielding a highly experimental squad with league and Champions League matches coming up, in the lead in the 46th minute. But his goal was matched by Derby's Abdoul Camara in the 61st, when his free kick took a wicked deflection to beat Ron-Robert Zieler.

The match went to extra time, where Ndidi unleashed his rocket to put Leicester ahead.

Demarai Gray sealed the win with a fantastic goal of his one, slicing and cutting through defenders on the left wing before poking a powerful right-footed effort into the far corner.

Leicester will face Millwall in the round of 16 of the competitoin.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters