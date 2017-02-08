Leicester City is fighting off relegation in the Premier League, on another upstart run in the Champions League and, thanks to Wilfried Ndidi, remains alive in the FA Cup.

The 20-year-old winter signing's long-range blast in extra time gave Leicester City a 2-1 lead en route to an eventual 3-1 win over Derby County in their fourth-round replay, sending the Foxes to the round of 16.

Andy King had put Leicester, which was fielding a highly experimental squad with league and Champions League matches coming up, in the lead in the 46th minute. But his goal was matched by Derby's Abdoul Camara in the 61st, when his free kick took a wicked deflection to beat Ron-Robert Zieler.

The match went to extra time, where Ndidi unleashed his rocket to put Leicester ahead.

Demarai Gray sealed the win with a fantastic goal of his one, slicing and cutting through defenders on the left wing before poking a powerful right-footed effort into the far corner.

Leicester will face Millwall in the round of 16 of the competitoin.