Planet Futbol

UEFA to ask for 16 places in 48-team World Cup

Down
enlarge
Could World Cup expansion lead to more corruption?
2:35 | Planet Futbol
Could World Cup expansion lead to more corruption?
Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Europe will formally ask FIFA for at least 16 places in the expanded 48-team World Cup lineup, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday.

"We think it's realistic to ask for 16 slots plus another condition that each European is in a different group," Ceferin said at a news conference after an executive committee meeting.

FIFA decided last month to add 16 teams to the 2026 tournament. Two teams will advance to a 32-team knockout round from each three-nation group.

"I think all 16 can qualify for the second round," Ceferin said.

FIFA plans to confirm continental entry quotas for the 2026 World Cup at meetings in Bahrain in May.

If UEFA's requests are accepted by FIFA, it will ensure no all-European matches in the 12-day group stage at the 2026 tournament.

Planet Futbol
The best World Cup format–that FIFA would never consider

At the 2014 World Cup, the opening round of group games included the Netherlands routing defending champion Spain 5-1, Italy beating England 2-1, and eventual winner Germany beating Portugal 4-0.

Ceferin announced planned reforms for UEFA five months after he was elected to succeed Michel Platini, who was banned by FIFA for a financial conflict of interest.

They include limiting UEFA's president and executive committee members to a maximum of three four-year terms.

Future candidates for elected positions should also have active roles at their national federation, Ceferin suggested. Those roles include president, vice president, general secretary or CEO at one of UEFA's 55 members.

UEFA also wants to add a commitment to ethical values in its statutory rules, which can be updated at its annual congress on April 5 in Helsinki, Finland.

Under Platini's leadership, which ended over a $2 million payment he received from FIFA in 2011, UEFA had no formal ethical objectives.

"Some ethical provisions should be included in the disciplinary code," Ceferin said.

Ceferin declined to comment on FIFA's current review of the application by Vitaly Mutko, the Russian deputy prime minister and head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee, to retain his FIFA Council seat in an election in Helsinki.

Mutko is being investigated by the FIFA ethics committee over his alleged role in a Russian state doping program, including claims by a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation team that he knew of and covered up doping in Russian soccer.

Ceferin also wants UEFA members to support adding two independent members to a good governance panel, and create a dedicated division overseeing the women's game.

"We will invest more in women's football, we will promote it. We need people who do the work," the Slovene official said.

UEFA also wants to formalize two seats on its executive committee with full voting rights to nominees from the European Club Association. The observer roles are currently held by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge of Bayern Munich and Andrea Agnelli of Juventus.

The leagues' umbrella group could also be given full representation, Ceferin said. Leaders of the European Professional Football Leagues have threatened to withdraw cooperation with UEFA in a dispute fueled by Champions League changes announced last August.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters