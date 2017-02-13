Fernando Torres overhead kick tops weekend's best performances
Top three goals of the week
Fernando Torres (Atletico Madrid): Superb flick and overhead volley into the far corner from the in-form veteran forward (who later missed a penalty).
WOW!!! What an amazing goal by @Torres! #LaLiga #AtletiCelta pic.twitter.com/fqdoKExlJH— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) February 12, 2017
Johnny Howson (Norwich): A volley from a dipping high clearance that sailed into the top corner. An incredible strike from the midfielder.
Yves Bissouma (Lille): Dribble, jink, feint and smash the ball home. Not bad from the young Malian midfielder for relegation-threatened Lille.
#LOSCSCO - La superbe frappe lointaine d'Yves Bissouma qui avait permis aux lillois d'égaliser ! pic.twitter.com/9YXrHWyUAN— La Causerie de L1 (@CauserieDeL1) February 11, 2017
Top three players of the week
Kylian Mbappé (Monaco): A hat trick for the highly rated teenager may increase the expectations on him, but could also give Manchester City a headache in their Champions League tie.
Sadio Mane (Liverpool): Two goals for the Liverpool forward helped closed the gap on Spurs in a comfortable–and needed–home win for the Reds.
Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus): Another brace for the Argentine forward, who will hope his form continues in Europe this month.