Planet Futbol

Fernando Torres overhead kick tops weekend's best performances

Ben Lyttleton
an hour ago

Top three goals of the week

Fernando Torres (Atletico Madrid): Superb flick and overhead volley into the far corner from the in-form veteran forward (who later missed a penalty).

Johnny Howson (Norwich): A volley from a dipping high clearance that sailed into the top corner. An incredible strike from the midfielder.

Yves Bissouma (Lille): Dribble, jink, feint and smash the ball home. Not bad from the young Malian midfielder for relegation-threatened Lille.

Top three players of the week

Kylian Mbappé (Monaco): A hat trick for the highly rated teenager may increase the expectations on him, but could also give Manchester City a headache in their Champions League tie.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): Two goals for the Liverpool forward helped closed the gap on Spurs in a comfortable–and needed–home win for the Reds.

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus): Another brace for the Argentine forward, who will hope his form continues in Europe this month. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters