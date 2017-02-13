Top three goals of the week

Fernando Torres (Atletico Madrid): Superb flick and overhead volley into the far corner from the in-form veteran forward (who later missed a penalty).

Johnny Howson (Norwich): A volley from a dipping high clearance that sailed into the top corner. An incredible strike from the midfielder.

Yves Bissouma (Lille): Dribble, jink, feint and smash the ball home. Not bad from the young Malian midfielder for relegation-threatened Lille.

Top three players of the week

Kylian Mbappé (Monaco): A hat trick for the highly rated teenager may increase the expectations on him, but could also give Manchester City a headache in their Champions League tie.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): Two goals for the Liverpool forward helped closed the gap on Spurs in a comfortable–and needed–home win for the Reds.

Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus): Another brace for the Argentine forward, who will hope his form continues in Europe this month.