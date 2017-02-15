Planet Futbol

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Bayern Munich hosts Arsenal in the first leg of a major Champions League Round of 16 matchup.

Bayern, the German league leaders and perennial contenders, draw a tough early opponent in the Gunners, who aim to make waves of their own in one of the highest-profile early-tournament matchups. 

Bayern Munich knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 in both 2013 and 2014. Arsenal hasn't advanced past the Round of 16 since 2009-10, when they made the quarterfinals. 

Bayern Munich is looking to win its first Champions League title since 2012–13. 

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

