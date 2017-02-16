Planet Futbol

Gent edges Tottenham in Europa League round-of-32 first leg

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Jeremy Perbet's 59th-minute goal was the difference for Belgian host Gent, which defeated Tottenham 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 series on Thursday. 

Tottenham, which was without the likes of Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen and had Christian Eriksen come off the bench, has work to do in the second leg after failing to score an away goal and conceding the loss. Perbet's goal came from close range, with him scoring off a cutback cross from eight yards out to the far post to beat Hugo Lloris and avoid one of his teammates who was on the goal line.

Tottenham will host the second leg at Wembley Stadium in London next Thursday.

