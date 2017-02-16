Jeremy Perbet's 59th-minute goal was the difference for Belgian host Gent, which defeated Tottenham 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 series on Thursday.

Tottenham, which was without the likes of Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen and had Christian Eriksen come off the bench, has work to do in the second leg after failing to score an away goal and conceding the loss. Perbet's goal came from close range, with him scoring off a cutback cross from eight yards out to the far post to beat Hugo Lloris and avoid one of his teammates who was on the goal line.

​

Con este gol de Perbet @KAAGent vence por 1 a 0 a los Spurs. #COYS pic.twitter.com/E1JgcnO2LN — Tottenham Argentina (@Spurs_Argentino) February 16, 2017

Tottenham will host the second leg at Wembley Stadium in London next Thursday.