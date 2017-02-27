Planet Futbol

Pardo, Lacazette, Tielemans strike weekend's best goals

Ben Lyttleton
2 hours ago

Top three goals of the week

Felipe Pardo (Nantes): The Colombian takes out his Dijon marker and curls the ball over the goalkeeper from a tight angle. Superb technique.

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon): This was a fantastic move from Lyon through the Metz defence but the best was saved till last as the forward jinked, cut back and finally curled his shot into the top corner.

Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht): The Belgian teenager scored two goals from outside the area last week, but this week’s cracker against Genk was even better. No wonder Tielemans will be on the big clubs’ summer shopping list. 

Top three players of the week

Harry Kane (Tottenham): Is there a more in-form striker than Kane? This was his second hat trick in as many weeks and third in nine games. Despite missing seven weeks of the season, he is tied for most goals in the Premier League. Oh, and he set up Dele Alli for a fourth goal in Spurs’s 4-0 win.

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich): No goals but two assists and a hand in three other goals for the Bayern forward who admits his game is about more than scoring.

Mattia Caldara (Atalanta): The center back scored two goals in Atalanta’s win over Napoli. He has already been signed by Juventus and will join in summer 2018 after an extended loan spell at Atalanta.

