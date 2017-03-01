Planet Futbol

Aguero sparks Manchester City in FA Cup replay win vs. Huddersfield

Associated Press
Associated Press
an hour ago

Sergio Aguero scored two goals for the second straight game to lead Manchester City's comeback in a 5-1 win over second-tier Huddersfield in an FA Cup fifth-round replay on Wednesday.

Aguero is back in the City team following an injury to new signing and fellow striker Gabriel Jesus, and he's making the most of the opportunity as City maintained a three-pronged hunt for silverware.

After his double against Monaco in the Champions League last week, the Argentina international scored a first-half penalty and steered in a close-range finish in the second half as City bounced back from falling behind in the seventh minute at Etihad Stadium.

Leroy Sane started the fightback with a 30th-minute tap-in and City was 3-1 ahead within eight minutes thanks to Aguero's penalty and a goal from right back Pablo Zabaleta. Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho added a fifth goal in second-half stoppage time.

Planet Futbol
Fireworks aplenty in Champions League wins for Manchester City, Atletico Madrid

City manager Pep Guardiola's decision to play a virtually full-strength team paid off, with his side outclassing an opponent that made nine changes to its first-choice lineup. For Huddersfield and its German-born coach David Wagner, promotion from the League Championship remains the priority with the team currently in third place.

The FA Cup could be City's best chance of a trophy in Guardiola's first season in charge. City leads Monaco 5-3 after the first leg of their last-16 match in the Champions League and is in third place in the Premier League, 11 points behind leader Chelsea.

City set up a quarterfinal match against Middlesbrough on March 11. That means City's Premier League game against Stoke, originally scheduled for that date, will be played on March 8.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters