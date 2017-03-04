Planet Futbol

U.S. Soccer passes policy requiring players to stand during national anthem

U.S. Soccer has passed a new policy that would require players to stand for the national anthem at events where the federation is represented, according to FOX Sports' Stuart Holden.

“All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented,” new policy 604-1 states.

The policy was passed by the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors on Feb. 9, 2017.

Last fall, Megan Rapinoe joined NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in protesting the national anthem to raise awareness of social inequalities. U.S. Soccer replied at the time by saying, "we have an expectation that our players and coaches will stand and honor our flag while the National Anthem is played."

The Washington Spirit played the anthem before players took the field to prevent a repeat protest by Rapinoe. She also stood and linked arms with her Reign teammates before a game on the anniversary of 9/11.

