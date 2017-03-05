Planet Futbol

Watch Tottenham vs. Everton online: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
in 9 minutes

Tottenham hosts Everton in a Premier League matchup on Sunday. 

Spurs enter the weekend in second place in the Premier League but trail Chelsea by 10 points. In its most recent Premier League outing, Tottenham pounded Stoke City 4-0. 

Everton is in seventh place with a four-point cushion over West Bromich Albion, but it trails Manchester United—which has played one less game—by four. Everton is unbeaten in its last nine Premier League games. 

The two sides drew 1-1 on Aug. 13 in what was the first Premier League game of the season for both teams. 

See how to watch Sunday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial. 

If you are an NBC Sports subscriber, you can watch the match on NBC Sports Live

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters