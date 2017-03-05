Tottenham hosts Everton in a Premier League matchup on Sunday.

Spurs enter the weekend in second place in the Premier League but trail Chelsea by 10 points. In its most recent Premier League outing, Tottenham pounded Stoke City 4-0.

Everton is in seventh place with a four-point cushion over West Bromich Albion, but it trails Manchester United—which has played one less game—by four. Everton is unbeaten in its last nine Premier League games.

The two sides drew 1-1 on Aug. 13 in what was the first Premier League game of the season for both teams.

See how to watch Sunday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.

If you are an NBC Sports subscriber, you can watch the match on NBC Sports Live