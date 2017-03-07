Real Madrid's plans to defend its Champions League title were under attack, but Sergio Ramos, yet again, came to the rescue.

A pair of second-half goals from Sergio Ramos in Naples have Real Madrid eyeing a place in the Champions League quarterfinals, with Los Blancos leading 5-2 on aggregate and owning the away-goal tiebreaker.

Napoli's Dries Mertens got the hosts off to a best-possible start in the second leg of their round-of-16 series on Tuesday, scoring a 24th-minute goal to pull the Serie A power within 3-2 on aggregate of the Spanish giant.

Mertens took a feed from Marek Hamsik to bring the raucous crowd at Stadio San Paolo to new heights.

Mertens also hit the post on a later chance in the first half, while Cristiano Ronaldo did the same minutes prior.

Ramos emerged in the clutch like he's done so many times before with two headers in quick succession off assists from Toni Kroos burying the home side.

No team has repeated as Champions League winner since AC Milan in 1989-90, and it appears Real Madrid will have the chance to continue its quest to match that feat.