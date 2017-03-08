PSG manhandled Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 series, and the French champions head to Camp Nou looking to deliver the final blow to their star-studded counterparts.

Leading 4-0 after the first leg, PSG is out to avoid being on the wrong side of history, with no team in competition history ever overturning a deficit of such a size. But with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, anything is possible, something that Barcelona teammates Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are touting heading into Wednesday's second leg.

Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti and PSG's stars enter with a sizable margin for error, though, and can exacerbate Barcelona's problems by scoring an away goal that would all but end the series and send PSG to the quarterfinals.

Here are the lineups for today's match:

