Borussia Dortmund suffered a setback in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16, but it returns to its raucous home hoping to overturn that and seal a place in the quarterfinals.

Facing a 1-0 aggregate deficit after a number of missed opportunities in the first leg, Dortmund hosts its Portuguese opponent Wednesday, coming off one of its most dynamic showings of the season. The 6-2 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen sends Dortmund into the match with momentum. Off the heels of his goal and assist in that weekend game, 18-year-old American Christian Pulisic has gotten the start and will hope to make an even bigger impact on the grander stage.

Here are the lineups for the day's match:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.