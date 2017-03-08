Planet Futbol

Borussia Dortmund eyes Champions League comeback vs. Benfica

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
19 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund suffered a setback in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16, but it returns to its raucous home hoping to overturn that and seal a place in the quarterfinals.

Facing a 1-0 aggregate deficit after a number of missed opportunities in the first leg, Dortmund hosts its Portuguese opponent Wednesday, coming off one of its most dynamic showings of the season. The 6-2 Bundesliga win over Bayer Leverkusen sends Dortmund into the match with momentum. Off the heels of his goal and assist in that weekend game, 18-year-old American Christian Pulisic has gotten the start and will hope to make an even bigger impact on the grander stage. 

Here are the lineups for the day's match:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters