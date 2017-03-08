Multiple sources say that the LA Galaxy have recently extended an offer to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one that would bring him to the club this summer and pay him what would easily be the highest salary in MLS history.

Ibrahimovic is 35 years old, but he has been fantastic for Manchester United this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions. Ibrahimovic’s United contract runs out at the end of this season, so it would be a free transfer, but there’s a possibility he could extend for up to two more seasons with the club.

Watching Manchester United get into a bidding war with LA over Ibrahimovic would be fascinating, and sources say that LA thinks it has a realistic shot of landing him. LA did have discussions with Ibrahimovic last year before he ended up signing with the United, and his manager, Jose Mourinho, is on record recently saying that he sees Ibrahimovic, who scored the winning goals in the Community Shield and League Cup final, remaining at Old Trafford.

In terms of MLS roster logistics, the Galaxy currently have their three allotted Designated Player places occupied by Giovani Dos Santos, Jelle Van Damme and winter signing Romain Alessandrini. LA could buy down the budget charge of one of the three using Targeted Allocation Money, though, which would pave the way to clear a DP place for Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic is about to begin serving a three-game ban in England for elbowing Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings, which will cause him to miss an FA Cup quarterfinal vs. Chelsea and league games against Middlesbrough and West Brom.

