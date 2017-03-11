Planet Futbol

La Liga: Sevilla loses ground with draw vs. Leganes

1:57 | Planet Futbol
Barcelona's Champions League comeback is tough to comprehend
Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla stumbled again in the Spanish league, held at home by relegation-threatened Leganes to 1-1 and missing a chance to move closer to front-runners Real Madrid and Barcelona on Saturday.

It was the second straight draw for Sevilla, which could see its gap to leader Barcelona increase to six points by the end of the weekend.

Barcelona plays at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, while second-placed Madrid hosts Real Betis. Madrid is two points in front of Sevilla.

"I'm worried about the team's behavior," Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said. "The team is too anxious when it can't create scoring chances, and well-organized opponents can take advantage of that."

Planet Futbol
How Barcelona's winner against PSG sounded in a bunch of different languages

Leganes, looking to avoid the drop in its first season in the top flight, scored only three minutes in with a back-heel flick by striker Gabriel Pires.

"We know how difficult it is to play in this stadium," Pires said. "We played a great match, just like we had planned."

Stevan Jovetic equalized after getting past goalkeeper Iago Herrerin in a breakaway in the 43rd, but the hosts were unable to create many more significant chances at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

Sevilla was coming off a 1-1 draw at Alaves.

Sampaoli's team is trying to win its first league title since 1946.

The coach fielded many of the team's regular starters despite a decisive game at Leicester on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Sevilla won the first leg 2-1.

"We didn't play well, we all know it," Jovetic said. "We have to recover as soon as possible because we have a crucial match on Tuesday. We have to reverse this situation."

Planet Futbol
Winds of frustration, trepidation swirl at Arsenal with Wenger centered in crosshairs

VALENCIA 1, SPORTING GIJON 1

Valencia salvaged a draw against Sporting Gijon thanks to an 85th-minute header by forward Munir El Haddadi.

The hosts had to recover after failing to score from a penalty kick and then conceding a goal just five minutes later at Mestalla Stadium.

Midfielder Daniel Parejo had his penalty shot saved by goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar, and Duje Cop scored at the other end after Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves failed to fully clear a shot inside the area.

Planet Futbol
Bruce Arena eyes Fabian Johnson in the midfield; more USMNT notes

The result snapped Valencia's three-game winning streak at home. It remains 13th in the 20-team standings.

Sporting, winless in five games, stayed 19th.

Valencia's next game is at league leader Barcelona.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters