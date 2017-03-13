The U.S. men's national team now knows who it will be up against in a pair of crucial World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Honduras and Panama have released their rosters for the games against the Americans in the CONCACAF Hexagonal, with the U.S. playing Honduras in San Jose, California, on March 24 before heading south to play at Panama on March 28. The U.S. is in an 0-2-0 hole after November losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, and Bruce Arena has been brought back to replace Jurgen Klinsmann as manager and steady the ship en route to Russia 2018.

Honduras boasts a cast of familiar faces, including Roger Espinoza, Maynor Figueroa, Emilio Izaguirre and Andy Najar. Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis, who have gotten off to strong starts to the MLS season with the Houston Dynamo, will also suit up for Honduras. Jorge Luis Pinto's side is 1-1-0 with three points in the Hex after losing to Panama and beating Trinidad & Tobago.

Here are who Los Catrachos will be featuring:

GOALKEEPERS: Donis Escober (Olimpia), Luis Lopez (Real Espana), Ricardo Canales (Vida)

DEFENDERS: Brayan Beckeles (Necaxa), Henry Figueroa (Motagua), Maynor Figueroa (FC Dallas), Felix Crisianto (Motagua), Allans Vargas (Real Espana), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic), Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Cesar Oseguera (Real Espana)

MIDFIELDERS: Jorge Claros (Real Espana), Oliver Morazan (Juticalpa FC), Brayan Acosta (Real Espana), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City), Erick Andino (Motagua), Mario Martinez (Enppi), Carlos Disuca (Motagua), Andy Najar (Anderlecht), Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Romell Quioto (Houston Dynamo)

FORWARDS: Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Anthony Lozano (Tenerife), Eddie Hernandez (Tolima), Rubilio Castillo (Motagua), Michael Chirinos (Olimpia)

Panama, meanwhile, boasts a cast of returning veterans, including goalkeeper Jaime Penedo; defenders Roman Torres and Felipe Baloy; midfielders Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper and Alberto Quintero; and forwards Luis Tejada and Blas Perez. Of note is former U.S. international Tony Taylor, who completed a switch to represent Panama. Having beaten Honduras and holding Mexico to a 0-0 draw, Panama has four points and a 1-0-1 mark in the Hex.

Los Canaleros, coached by Hernan Dario Gomez, will feature:

GOALKEEPERS: Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Jose Calderon (Real Cartagena)

DEFENDERS: Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders), Felipe Baloy (Tauro), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Zamora), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Fidel Escobar (Sporting Lisbon B), Erick Davis (Dunajska Streda)

MIDFIELDERS: Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Armando Cooper (Toronto FC), Miguel Camargo (NYCFC), Ricardo Avila (Koper), Edgar Barcenas (Tapachula), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Amilcar Henriquez (Arabe Unido), Josiel Nunez (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario)

FORWARDS: Blas Perez (Blooming), Abdiel Arroyo (Danubio), Luis Tejada (Universitario), Tony Taylor (Pacos de Ferreira), Gabriel Torres (Lausanne Sport)