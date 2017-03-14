Planet Futbol

Watch: Juventus eases by Porto in Champions League to reach quarterfinals

SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Juventus grabbed a massive advantage in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 thanks to two away goals, and the Old Lady finished off Porto at home with ease to secure a place in the competition's quarterfinals after a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

Substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves scored within two minutes of each other at the Estadio do Dragao, and Gianluigi Buffon posted the clean sheet to give Juventus the 2-0 lead that it carried to Tuesday's clash in Turin. Porto couldn't deliver an identical output, and it lost a man for the second straight game against Juventus when Maxi Pereira was sent off for a handball on the goal line.

That reduced Porto to 10 men and gave Paulo Dybala the chance to convert the ensuing penalty kick, which he did to put Juventus up 1-0 on the day and 3-0 on aggregate.

That was all Juventus needed, with the Italian champion expertly seeing out the match and series to send its Portuguese opponent packing.

