MLS to address LA Galaxy's viral Portland Timbers diving video
The LA Galaxy went viral on Monday with an admittedly hilarious video showing Portland's Diego Chara and David Guzman diving from Sunday's game to a soundtrack in various iconic scenes.
The video was more pointedly in response to Jelle Van Damme being sent off after Chara and Guzman appeared to dive in a succession of plays that wound up as yellow-card offenses, with LA being forced to play the final 55 minutes of the 1-0 loss with 10 men.
are we doing this right? ☄️ #shootingstars #memes pic.twitter.com/8wds3Wnop8— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 13, 2017
As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has had more than 24,000 retweets (and counting), but not everyone is laughing. An MLS league source says: "The league office is going to address it" with the Galaxy.
PRO referees chief Peter Walton says he had seen the video and didn't want to be involved. A Galaxy spokesperson, meanwhile, said the intent was to put together a fun piece of content for social media purposes. (Portland owner Merritt Paulson emphasized that the Timbers did not complain to the league.)
Bottom line: Sadly, we may not see any more videos quite like this from MLS clubs in the future.