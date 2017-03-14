The LA Galaxy went viral on Monday with an admittedly hilarious video showing Portland's Diego Chara and David Guzman diving from Sunday's game to a soundtrack in various iconic scenes.

The video was more pointedly in response to Jelle Van Damme being sent off after Chara and Guzman appeared to dive in a succession of plays that wound up as yellow-card offenses, with LA being forced to play the final 55 minutes of the 1-0 loss with 10 men.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has had more than 24,000 retweets (and counting), but not everyone is laughing. An MLS league source says: "The league office is going to address it" with the Galaxy.

PRO referees chief Peter Walton says he had seen the video and didn't want to be involved. A Galaxy spokesperson, meanwhile, said the intent was to put together a fun piece of content for social media purposes. (Portland owner Merritt Paulson emphasized that the Timbers did not complain to the league.)

Bottom line: Sadly, we may not see any more videos quite like this from MLS clubs in the future.