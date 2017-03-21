These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The 2017 International Champions Cup will once again feature a lineup full of Europe's top clubs coming to the United States.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Roma are the eight teams who will participate in the annual summer friendly showcase, which European clubs have used as part of their respective preseasons, organizers announced Tuesday. As part of the competition, Barcelona and Real Madrid will be playing against each other outside of Spain for just the second time ever, and the first time in the USA, when they meet on July 29 in Miami.

Roma and PSG kick off the festivities July 19, followed by United and City playing a Manchester derby a day later, both at sites to be determined. After that, Juventus and Barcelona will enjoy a rematch of their Champions League quarterfinal clash on July 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here's the full USA slate, which features 12 games in total (all times Eastern).

July 19 - Roma vs. PSG; Site TBD; 8 p.m.; ESPN2

July 20 - Manchester United vs. Manchester City; Site TBD; 10 p.m.; ESPN

July 22 - Juventus vs. Barcelona; MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ; 6 p.m.; ESPN

July 22 - PSG vs. Tottenham; Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL; 8 p.m.; ESPN2

July 23 - Real Madrid vs. Manchester United; Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA; 5 p.m.; ESPN

July 25 - Tottenham vs. Roma; Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ; 8 p.m.; ESPN

July 26 - Barcelona vs. Manchester United; FedEx Field, Landover, MD; 7:30 p.m.; ESPN2

July 26 - PSG vs. Juventus; Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; 9 p.m.; ESPNews/ESPN2

July 26 - Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, LA Coliseum, Los Angeles; 11:30 p.m.; ESPN

July 29 - Manchester City vs. Tottenham; Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN; 6 p.m.; ESPN2

July 29 - Real Madrid vs. Barcelona; Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; 8 p.m.; ESPN

July 30 - Roma vs. Juventus; Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA; 4 p.m.; ESPN

Seven other ICC matches will taking place in China and Singapore and featuring the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

All but Chelsea will be showcased in four games in China. AC Milan will play Dortmund on July 18 in Guangzhou; Bayern will play Arsenal in a Champions League knockout rematch on July 19 in Shanghai; Bayern will play AC Milan on July 22 in Shenzhen; and AC Milan and Inter will clash July 24 in Nanjing.

Bayern and Inter will be joined by Chelsea in Singapore for three more matches. Chelsea will face Bayern on July 25, Bayern will play Inter on July 27 and Chelsea will wrap up against Inter on July 29.

PSG has been the champion of the last two ICC tournaments in the USA.

Prior to its involvement in the ICC, Manchester United will be playing two MLS teams, the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, on July 15 and 17, respectively, at each club's home venue.