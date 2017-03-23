Planet Futbol

Police seize $91 million worth of Lionel Messi-branded cocaine in Peru

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
SI Wire
an hour ago

Authorities in Peru seized 1.4 kilograms of cocaine that had Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's face on the packaging, reports Agence France-Presse.

The haul, worth a reported $91 million (£73 million), had Messi's logo, his name and also had the royal seal of the King of Spain on the packaging. It was reportedly found inside of 1,200 giant squid fillets.

There have been no arrests and police say that the packages arrived from the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers Valley region in Peru and were destined for Europe.

According to reports, the seizure in the second largest in Peru this year.

Oddly enough, it's not the first time Messi's branding has been used for cocaine seized in a drug bust.

In September 2015, the New York Post reported that authorities arrested two men in the Bronx and seized $3 million in cocaine, some of which was stamped with the word "Messi" on the bricks.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters