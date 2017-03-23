These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Authorities in Peru seized 1.4 kilograms of cocaine that had Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's face on the packaging, reports Agence France-Presse.

The haul, worth a reported $91 million (£73 million), had Messi's logo, his name and also had the royal seal of the King of Spain on the packaging. It was reportedly found inside of 1,200 giant squid fillets.

There have been no arrests and police say that the packages arrived from the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers Valley region in Peru and were destined for Europe.

Police in Peru have seized 1,417 kilograms of Cocaine worth €85m, with photos of Messi on it! pic.twitter.com/AQ8LxJtCJh — Team FA (@TeamFA) March 23, 2017

According to reports, the seizure in the second largest in Peru this year.

Oddly enough, it's not the first time Messi's branding has been used for cocaine seized in a drug bust.

In September 2015, the New York Post reported that authorities arrested two men in the Bronx and seized $3 million in cocaine, some of which was stamped with the word "Messi" on the bricks.

- Scooby Axson