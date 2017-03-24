Planet Futbol

CONCACAF's top duo Mexico, Costa Rica meet in World Cup qualifying

Costa Rica and Mexico are the top two teams in the CONCACAF Hexagonal standings early through the final round, and they meet at Estadio Azteca Friday night seeking to take another step toward qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia (9:50 p.m. ET, FS2, Univision Deportes).

Mexico, which is 1-0-1 in the round thus far, is led by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, whose international scoring drought dates back to June 9 against Jamaica in Copa America Centenario. He's played four more games without tallying for El Tri, but his next goal will pull him level with Jared Borgetti atop Mexico's all-time scoring list (46).

Attempting to stop him will be Los Ticos, who are a perfect 2-0-0 in the Hex and have yet to concede a goal, which includes a comprehensive 4-0 win over the United States that led to U.S. Soccer firing Jurgen Klinsmann. Led by veterans Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell and Keylor Navas, Costa Rica can make a statement of intent by exiting Mexico's Azteca fortress with a draw or win.

Here are the rosters for both teams:

Stay tuned here for lineups and highlights throughout this qualifier.

