Mbappe starts as France, Spain meet in high-profile friendly

SI.com Staff
28 minutes ago

European powers France and Spain are using the March international window to go against each other on the friendly stage, as the two meet at the Stade de France in Paris (3 p.m. ESPN2). 

Both teams are unbeaten in seven matches, and both are atop their World Cup qualifying groups on the road to Russia 2018, where they will both be among the favorites, provided they qualify.

Monaco rising star Kylian Mbappe is starting for France, which is without Paul Pogba. Spain is without the injured Diego Costa, but with the in-form Pedro and Andres Iniesta in the lineup, La Furia Roja still has plenty of accomplished players across the field.

Gerard Pique rescued Spain early with an acrobatic clearance off the goal line after Laurent Koscielny's header appeared bound for the back of the net in the 11th minute.

Two minutes later, Iniesta cut through the France defense and curled a chance just wide of the far post.

Iniesta was at it again in the 27th minute, gifted a chance in the final third only to be denied by a strong Hugo Lloris save.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays from this high-profile match.

