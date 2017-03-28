Planet Futbol

LA Galaxy, USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget out 4-6 months

Michael Bradley: USMNT isn't out of the World Cup qualifying woods yet
SI.com Staff
29 minutes ago

LA Galaxy and U.S. men's national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget will miss the next 4-6 months because of a tackle that knocked him out of the USA's 6-0 World Cup qualifying win vs. Honduras on Friday night.

Playing minutes from where he grew up, Lletget, who scored the opener five minutes in for his first international goal, suffered a Lisfranc injury after a tackle from Honduras's Ever Alvarado. Initial tests revealed no ligament damage and it was thought that Lletget would have a relatively quick recovery, but further examination revealed the severity of the injury, which will require surgery to correct once swelling subsides, the Galaxy announced on Tuesday.

As a result, the 24-year-old Lletget will be out of commission until at least the end of July, which rules him out of contention for the USA's June World Cup qualifiers and Gold Cup this summer. The injury is also a big blow for the Galaxy, who are off to a 1-2-0 start under manager Curt Onalfo after enduring an off-season with a number of personnel changes.

