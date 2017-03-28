After pulling even with Jared Borgetti for Mexico's all-time goal record, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez sets out to seize the distinction for his own when El Tri plays at Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifying Tuesday night.

Chicharito sits on 46 international goals and has recovered from the leg knock that forced him out of Mexico's win over Costa Rica at Estadio Azteca on Friday–a result that shot Mexico to the top of the table in the CONCACAF Hexagonal.

Trinidad & Tobago has played Mexico tight in recent years, though, and won't make it easy, especially riding the momentum of a 1-0 win over Panama for its first points of the Hex.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Mexico lineup vs T&T: Talavera, L. Reyes, Moreno, Araujo, Salcedo, Layun, D.Reyes, Molina, Herrera, Jimenez, Chicharito. #ElTri — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 28, 2017

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.