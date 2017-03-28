On the heels of Friday's 6-0 rout of Honduras, the U.S. men's national team aims for three more World Cup qualifying points, taking on Panama in Central America Tuesday night (10 p.m., BeIN Sports).

The Americans climbed out of last place into fourth in the CONCACAF Hexagonal standings with the victory, which was earned on the strength of Clint Dempsey's hat trick and Christian Pulisic's goal and two assists. They turn their attention to Los Canaleros, who are still seething from the dramatic 2013 World Cup qualifying result that prevented them from having a chance to reach their first World Cup. Revenge is on the mind for host Panama, which is coming off a 1-0 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago.

The U.S. was forced to make a number of changes to its roster, with Paul Arriola added while Sebastian Lletget, Jordan Morris, John Brooks and Michael Orozco were released due to injury and illness.

Stay tuned here for lineups, updates and highlights of key plays throughout the World Cup qualifying battle.

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)

PANAMA

GOALKEEPERS: Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Jose Calderon (Real Cartagena)

DEFENDERS: Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders), Felipe Baloy (Tauro), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Zamora), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Fidel Escobar (Sporting Lisbon B), Erick Davis (Dunajska Streda)

MIDFIELDERS: Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Armando Cooper (Toronto FC), Miguel Camargo (NYCFC), Ricardo Avila (Koper), Edgar Barcenas (Tapachula), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Amilcar Henriquez (Arabe Unido), Josiel Nunez (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario)

FORWARDS: Blas Perez (Blooming), Abdiel Arroyo (Danubio), Luis Tejada (Universitario), Tony Taylor (Pacos de Ferreira), Gabriel Torres (Lausanne Sport)