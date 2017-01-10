Racing

Report: NASCAR driver Carl Edwards expected to retire

SI Wire
an hour ago

NASCAR driver Carl Edwards is expected to announce that he will retire from racing effective immediately, according to multiple media reports.

Edwards, 37, spent 13 years in the Cup Series and in his 445 starts in the series, he hit the victory lane 28 times.

Edwards has yet to respond to the reports, but Joe Gibbs Racing has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.

According to a report from Fox Sports' Tom Jensen, Daniel Suarez will take over for Edwards in the No. 19 Monster Energy Cup Series Toyota.

Suarez, 25, won the NASCAR XFINITY Series champion in 2016, becoming the first foreign champion in any NASCAR national series.

This past season, Edwards was in contention to win the NASCAR title, but he crashed at the last race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with 10 laps to go and finished fourth in the standings.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters