NASCAR driver Carl Edwards is expected to announce that he will retire from racing effective immediately, according to multiple media reports.

Edwards, 37, spent 13 years in the Cup Series and in his 445 starts in the series, he hit the victory lane 28 times.

Edwards has yet to respond to the reports, but Joe Gibbs Racing has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.

According to a report from Fox Sports' Tom Jensen, Daniel Suarez will take over for Edwards in the No. 19 Monster Energy Cup Series Toyota.

Suarez, 25, won the NASCAR XFINITY Series champion in 2016, becoming the first foreign champion in any NASCAR national series.

This past season, Edwards was in contention to win the NASCAR title, but he crashed at the last race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with 10 laps to go and finished fourth in the standings.

- Scooby Axson