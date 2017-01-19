Tech & Media

Watch: First look at 'Capturing Everest' trailer before Sundance Film Festival debut

an hour ago

Sports Illustrated has released the preview for its upcoming film "Capturing Everest," the trailer for which will debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night.

SI has partnered with Endemol Shine Beyond USA to produce the first documentary series of a complete climb of Mt. Everest to be presented in virtual reality. The film is executive produced by Endemol Shine Beyond and Lauren Selig.

The production will debut later this year on Time Inc.’s new LIFE VR platform, and will also be released on SI.com in 360-degree video.  

The video was shot over the span of two months, using cameras on zip lines and on the body harnesses of climbers, who include six-time Everest summiteer Garret Madison and three-time Everest summiteer Brent Bishop. For the first time, viewers will be able to experience the climb in first-person using virtual reality.

Watch a first look at the trailer above.

