Tech & Media

Sports Illustrated teaming up with Jerry Bruckheimer Productions to develop TV series

SI Wire
39 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated and Jerry Bruckheimer Productions are collaborating to develop a new TV series that will investigate athletes' involvement in criminal activity and misdeeds. 

Sports Illustrated: True Crime, the series' working title, is inspired by the recently launched SI True Crime investigation franchise. The venture will begin discussions with potential distributors and streaming services soon. 

Jerry Bruckheimer Productions's series include the C.S.I.: Crime Scene Investigation franchise as well as The Amazing Race.

"It's always so exciting to develop new creative partnerships," said Jerry Bruckheimer, who has also produced dozens of films including Black Hawk Down and Pirates of the Caribbean. "We are really thrilled to collaborate with Time Inc. and Sports Illustrated on what we feel is the next step in continuing efforts to bring crime drama to the next level on television."

Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will serve as Executive Producers. Representing Time Inc. in the venture will be Bruce Gersh, Ian Orefice, Chris Stone, Jon Wertheim and Josh Oshinsky.

SI True Crime has investigated multiple cases including that of Randall Woodfield, the "I-5 Killer" who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, and former MLB player Milton Bradley's violent crimes.

