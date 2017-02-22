Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

Through a partnership with Daktronics of Brookings, S.D., the Milwaukee Bucks will soon boast the largest equilateral centerhung in the league—3,922 square feet of video display—making All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s powerful dunks larger than life.

The Bucks’ new arena, which is scheduled to be ready by the beginning of the 2018 season, will have a center video display that is comprised of four equally sized Daktronics video displays. There will be a total of 52 display systems that feature more than 16 million LEDs in the new arena. Inside of the arena, there will be roughly 9,500 square feet of displays in all. Outside, there will be two large video displays on the corner of the arena and corner of the parking lot.

“Daktronics is the best in the business at creating that ‘wow’ factor for fans in all corners of the building,” Bucks president Peter Feigin said in a statement Tuesday. “Our ownership is committed to providing an absolutely world-class experience for every guest, and we’re beyond excited for what this digital system will do for the fan experience in our building and throughout the surrounding development.”

The main display at center court will cover more than three-fourths of the court below it and will have video features on its underbelly so courtside ticket holders can see. Daktronics has also fashioned a 360-degree LED ribbon display that will supplement information shown on the centerhung.

Daktronics is also outfitting the new arena with a 1.9-millimeter Ultra-High Definition display will also be used as a backdrop for press conferences.