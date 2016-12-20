Tennis

Petra Kvitova injured by knife-wielding attacker at her home

SI Wire
Tuesday December 20th, 2016

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured in a knife attack at her home, her publicist said on Tuesday.

Kvitova was treated for a non-life-threatening hand injury after the attack in the Czech town of Prostejov.

"It was a random crime, nobody was going to attack or rob her as Petra Kvitova," Kvitova's publicist Karel Tejkal said.

"Thank you for all your messages. As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife," Kvitova said on in a statement. "In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you all again for your love and support."

Kvitova, 26, is currently ranked the No. 11 woman in the world and has won 19 career WTA titles, including Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

The WTA issued an update after she was released from surgery.

“Petra has undergone surgery for 3 hours and 45 minutes. Considering the extend of the damage, the surgery went very well. Doctors repaired the damage to tendons in all five digits of the left hand as well as two nerves. Petra will wear a cast on her hand for 6-8 weeks and will be unable to bear weight for 3 months. We hope to have more information for you tomorrow.”

Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team at next month's Hopman Cup mixed-team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury.

– Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters