Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured in a knife attack at her home, her publicist said on Tuesday.

Kvitova was treated for a non-life-threatening hand injury after the attack in the Czech town of Prostejov.

"It was a random crime, nobody was going to attack or rob her as Petra Kvitova," Kvitova's publicist Karel Tejkal said.

"Thank you for all your messages. As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife," Kvitova said on in a statement. "In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you all again for your love and support."

Kvitova, 26, is currently ranked the No. 11 woman in the world and has won 19 career WTA titles, including Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

The WTA issued an update after she was released from surgery.

“Petra has undergone surgery for 3 hours and 45 minutes. Considering the extend of the damage, the surgery went very well. Doctors repaired the damage to tendons in all five digits of the left hand as well as two nerves. Petra will wear a cast on her hand for 6-8 weeks and will be unable to bear weight for 3 months. We hope to have more information for you tomorrow.”

Kvitova withdrew from the Czech Republic team at next month's Hopman Cup mixed-team tennis tournament because of an earlier foot injury.

– Scooby Axson