Tennis

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Wedding bells are ringing for Serena Williams!

The tennis great has announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33. Fittingly, she broke the news on Reddit in the form of a poem.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” Williams, 35, wrote on her verified Reddit account.

“To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.”

She continued: “But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.” Ohanian shared the Reddit post on Facebook, simply writing, “She said yes.”

The engagement comes as a surprise to many—Williams and Ohanian have kept their love off of social media.

This story originally appeared on People.com.

