Tennis

Australian Open: No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova defeats No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova

Quickly

  • It took three sets, No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova defeats No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
AP News
AP News
an hour ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — No. 30 Ekaterina Makarova didn't make it easy on herself, blowing a one-set, 4-0 lead over No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova, but the Russian player advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 win.After taking a medical timeout for an injured right elbow in the third set, the 2015 Australian Open semifinalist broke Cibulkova's serve in the eighth game to take a 5-3 lead, then held to win the match in 2 hours and 54 minutes.

Makarova won the last two games of the first set and the first four of the second. But Cibulkova, who had never lost to Makarova in three previous matches, won five games in a row to change the momentum of the game.

"An amazing fight. I got, to be honest, a bit tight at 4-0 in the second set," Makarova said. "I want to enjoy my win today. It's my first over Dominika, and she's a great player."

Makarova will play either 2016 semifinalist Johanna Konta or former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki.

