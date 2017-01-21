Tennis

Australian Open: No. 9 Rafael Nadal outlasts No. 24 Alexander Zverev in five sets

Quickly

  • It took 4:06, but No. 9 Rafael Nadal, 30, outlasted No. 24 Alexander Zverev, 19, in a thrilling five sets in the Australian Open third round.
SI Wire
4 minutes ago

In a vintage performance, No. 9 Rafael Nadal outlasted No. 24 Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set, third-round Australian Open match on Saturday. 

After 4:06, Nadal, 30, emerged victorious over the 19-year-old, 46, 63, 67(5), 63, 62 to advance to the fourth round of tournament. After failing to move past the third round in four previous Opens, Nadal has now moved on to the fourth round in two-straight. 

"Everything is less difficult now," Nadal told ESPN after the game. "It was a special night for me." 

Nadal will face the winner of No. 6 Gael Monfils and No. 32 Philipp Kohlschreiber. Monfils took an early one-set lead. 

 

 

