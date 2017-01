Rafael Nadal is set to face Grigor DImitrov in the 2017 Australian Open semifinal.

The winner of the match will take on Roger Federer in the men's final on Sunday.

The match takes place on Friday evening in Australia, or early Friday morning on the east coast of the United States.

See how to watch Friday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN