Tennis

How to watch the Australian Open final online: Venus vs. Serena Williams

Serena Williams will face Venus Williams in the Australian Open final on Saturday. 

The Williams sisters last met in the final of a Grand Slam event in 2009, when Serena beat Venus at Wimbledon. The previous year, Venus beat Serena at the All–England Club, marking Venus's last Slam title. 

Serena, the tournament's top seed, advanced to the final after topping Mirjana Lucic–Baroni in straight sets in the semifinal. Venus beat fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in three sets, coming back from a set down. 

Serena is looking for her 23rd major title, which would give her sole possession of the all-time Open Era record. Steffi Graf is currently tied with Serena at 22 career Slams. 

Venus has never won the Australian Open, while Serena is aiming for her seventh title. 

See how to watch Saturday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the match on WatchESPN

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters