After Serena Williams beat her sister Venus in the 2017 Australian Open final on Saturday, she celebrated the 23rd Grand Slam title of her career with a pair of awesome Nike Jordan Brand shoes.

Williams wore the shoes, which feature Serena's "SW" logo and a No. 23 to commemorate her 23rd major title, during the trophy ceremony.

Serena Williams changed shoes for the trophy ceremony.



Air Jordans with '23' on the side.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/L3FTrGyPQH — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) January 28, 2017

Okay, that is too cool for Serena - Celebrating her #23 with Air Jordans, from the most famous #23 in sports! pic.twitter.com/I6tSezq0aD — Liz Strand (@LizStrand) January 28, 2017

Nike also honored Williams with an ad that aired after she clinched the title. The spot declares her the "greatest ever."

Williams is now in sole possession of the Open Era record for Grand Slam titles after surpassing Steffi Graf. She can catch Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 at the French Open.