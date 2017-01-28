Tennis

Serena Williams rocked special edition Jordans honoring her 23rd Grand Slam title

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

After Serena Williams beat her sister Venus in the 2017 Australian Open final on Saturday, she celebrated the 23rd Grand Slam title of her career with a pair of awesome Nike Jordan Brand shoes

Williams wore the shoes, which feature Serena's "SW" logo and a No. 23 to commemorate her 23rd major title, during the trophy ceremony. 

Nike also honored Williams with an ad that aired after she clinched the title. The spot declares her the "greatest ever." 

Williams is now in sole possession of the Open Era record for Grand Slam titles after surpassing Steffi Graf. She can catch Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 at the French Open. 

