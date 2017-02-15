WTA tennis stars Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard join gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman as the featured athletes in the 2017 SI Swimsuit issue, out on newsstands this week.

No. 1-ranked Serena is back in the SI Swimsuit issue for the first time since her 2003 debut, while her good friend Wozniacki returns as an SI Swimsuit athlete for a record third time. After posing in last year's issue in body paint, Wozniacki says she definitely played a part in convincing Serena to come back after more than a decade.

Photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.

"We talked about it when we were hanging out one night and we sent a picture to [SI Swimsuit assistant managing editor] MJ [Day] and we were like, I think we should shoot together next year!" Wozniacki said. "I guess she thought that was a great idea."

Although they did not end up shooting together, both players were photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.

"The shoot was amazing, but it was also pretty hard," Serena said. "I had to be really focused because I had to make sure all my body angles were right and my hands were in the right place and little details like that....I cut back a lot on carbs and did a lot more cardio! I always try to watch what I eat and I typically eat relatively healthy, but I knew I had to get really serious for this."

Appearing in her first SI Swimsuit issue, Bouchard was also photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.

OMG 😳😳😳 so honored to be in @SiSwim pic.twitter.com/9HgivK45Rq — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 15, 2017

This year's issue includes three covers, all featuring five-time SI Swimsuit model Kate Upton.

How does posing for SI Swimsuit compare to playing in front of thousands of people at a Grand Slam?

Said Serena: "Each situation brings its own set of challenges, but I honestly think SI is more nerve racking just because it's so iconic."

See more of Serena, Wozniacki and Bouchard's photos from the SI Swimsuit issue here.