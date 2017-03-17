Roger Federer will meet Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinal of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.

Federer reached the quarterfinal by beating Rafael Nadal in straight sets. Kyrgios advanced to the quarterfinal by upsetting No. 2 Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Federer is the tournament's No. 9 seed, while Kyrgios is seeded No. 15.

Kyrgios and Federer have only played once, a 2015 meeting in Madrid that saw the young Aussie pull off the upset. Kyrgios is the only player to have beaten Federer, Djokovic and Nadal in his first attempt against each player.

See how to watch Friday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN