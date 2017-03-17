Tennis

How to watch Roger Federer vs. Nick Kyrgios: Indian Wells TV, live stream

SI Wire
Thursday March 16th, 2017

Roger Federer will meet Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinal of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday. 

Federer reached the quarterfinal by beating Rafael Nadal in straight sets. Kyrgios advanced to the quarterfinal by upsetting No. 2 Novak Djokovic in straight sets. 

Federer is the tournament's No. 9 seed, while Kyrgios is seeded No. 15. 

Kyrgios and Federer have only played once, a 2015 meeting in Madrid that saw the young Aussie pull off the upset. Kyrgios is the only player to have beaten Federer, Djokovic and Nadal in his first attempt against each player. 

See how to watch Friday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters