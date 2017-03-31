Pound-for-pound, the guard class could be one of the draft’s most impactful when it comes to making early contributions—especially since several of the top center prospects also have thrived here in the past. Typically, we don’t see more than one interior lineman slip into the first round, but there should be a run on guard/center types starting somewhere on Day 2.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Dan Feeney Indiana 6' 4", 305 lbs. 2 Dion Dawkins Temple 6' 4", 314 lbs. 3 Isaac Asiata Utah 6' 3", 335 lbs. 4 Dorian Johnson​ Pitt 6' 5", 300 lbs. 5 Nico Siragusa San Diego State 6' 4", 319 lbs. 6 Danny Isadora Miami 6' 3", 311 lbs. 7 Kyle Kalis Michigan 6' 4", 306 lbs. 8 Jordan Morgan Kutztown 6' 3", 309 lbs. 9 Damien Mama USC 6' 5", 305 lbs. 10 Ben Braden Michigan 6' 6", 329 lbs.

This is never a position that drums up a lot of pre-draft fervor, but obviously an important one nonetheless. And fortunately for the guard-needy teams out there, the 2017 class boasts at least a handful of prospects capable of stepping in early. At the top of that list is Feeney, an intelligent pass protector whose run-blocking footwork will have zone teams drooling. Johnson is more of a mauler.

Dawkins is another on the list of prospects who could stick at tackle, where he played in college. His perceived ability to be inside or outside will help his stock.

Sleeper: Jordan Morgan. Playing tackle, he often dominated the lower-level competition he faced by using his athleticism and through-the-whistle edge. He’s nimble enough to be very intriguing as a pulling guard.